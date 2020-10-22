If you have the Radio Texas, LIVE! app and were listening to it tonight I sure hope you enjoyed your surprise. Koe Wetzel's brand new single "Good Die Young" is out now.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In addition to the new song, tonight Koe also confirmed that his new album Sellout, will drop November 20th. The "sellout" his title refers to the major record deal he inked with with Columbia Records making the Texas rock 'n roller roster mates with AC/DC, Beyonce, John Mayer, and many, many more global superstars.

“When I was writing this record I wanted to give people a real view of what I was going through and the things I had experienced at that moment. I honestly feel like ‘Sellout’ has accomplished that more than any other album I’ve recorded so far. When it came time to name the album, I felt like we needed to give it something that would allow us to create some really fun content to support the release while at the same time highlighting this new relationship with Columbia.” - via Whiskeyriff.

Want more Koe Wetzel? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to continuously stream Koe and all the best music in the world, 24/7. Also give my new podcast a whirl on iTunes, Spotify, or whichever podcast platform you prefer, just search for “Buddy Logan's Aircheck."