Koe Wetzel to Host Grand Opening of His Riot Room in Fort Worth, TX

And away we go! Koe Wetzel's Riot Room in Fort Worth, TX has unveiled plans for their grand opening celebration with the man himself.

The Riot Room shared the big news on their Instagram, with the promise that Koe will be there. Make plans now, the grand opening celebration is next Thursday, April 20th, with doors at 4PM.

“One week from today is our OFFICIAL #GrandOpening celebration – Hosted by the man himself, Koe Wetzel 🎉 Doors open at 4pm sharp!”

It's going to be a madhouse. If you want even a chance to get in might want to go get in line this weekend.

Koe's Road to Hell Paso tour is on fire, the Texan is selling out venues across the country. You can catch him on the '23 Road To Hell Paso Tour (see complete tour):

April 13th: Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 14th: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

April 15th: Wichita, KS – Intrust Arena

April 27th: Stephenville, TX – LJT

May 11th: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 12th: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

May 13th: Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater

May 18th: Baltimore, MD – Pier 6 Pavillion

May 19th:Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

May 20th: Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

June 3rd: New Orleans, LA – Champions Square

June 9th: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

June 10th: Woodlands, TX – Woodlands Hill Pavilion

June 2nd: Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

June 15th: Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

June 16th: Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

June 17th: Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

June 23rd: Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theater

June 24th: Filer, ID – Gordy's HWY 30 Fest

June 30th: Des Moines, IA – Water Works Park

July 1st: Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center

July 6th, 7th, 8th: Canada – Eric Church's The Outsiders Revival Tour

