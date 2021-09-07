We are coming up on the two year anniversary of perhaps the most devastating bout of FOMO I have ever experienced. To wrap up his sold out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 30th, 2019, Tyler Childers brought out the legendary Robert Earl Keen to sing one of the most iconic songs of-all-time.

This was around the time when it really seemed as it Childers and Keen were becoming great friends, playing a run of shows together, and the two icons had a very special treat for fans at Red Rocks -- and those streaming the show online alike. The guys were joined by Robert Greer from Town Mountain, and the three sang Keen's transcendent "The Road Goes on Forever (And The Party Never Ends)." If you haven't taken in all this glory yet, do it up top. A big shout out to YouTuber Brandi Cough for this gem. Brandi, if you ever read this, we love you for posting this. Thank you so much.

If you haven't yet, give my new podcast a listen. Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts including Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott and many more. It's available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, and, yeah, pretty much everywhere.

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, you got to download our free Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. The music sounds great during the week at work, or when you're relaxing hard on the weekend.

EXCLUSIVE: Your First Look at Sam Elliott on the Set of '1883'