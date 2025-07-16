It was a grisly scene in McAllen, TX, last summer when police discovered the body of a man who had suffered "multiple chop wounds to the head" from a machete to both his head and torso.

This week, the man charged with the death of 47-year-old Jose Edgardo Sorto from El Salvador was found guilty of murder.

McAllen's Machete Murderer Has Received His Sentence.

On July 14, court records showed Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza was found guilty by a jury in the death of Jose Edgardo Sorto. He was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison.

Last June, detectives were called out for a welfare check on a man who had not been seen or heard from in two days. According to Valley Central:

Detectives entered a room at the home and found Sorto dead on the bed, covered in blankets and clothing, with several deep lacerations to his head. An autopsy listed Sorto’s cause of death as “multiple chop wounds to head and upper extremities,” an affidavit stated.

Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza was convicted of murder, although no clear motive was established beyond a witness stating that the two men had argued over the eventual murder weapon, the machete.

A second man, Mario Nelson Amaya, was arrested and arraigned on charges of false report to a police officer, as authorities continued to search for Reyes Mendoza. In March, Amaya’s case was called for trial. However, he failed to appear in court.

If any updates on this story are reported, we'll be sure to add them to the story.