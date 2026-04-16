In Texas, there is always something that can keep you busy, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in a big city or a small town. Sometimes, when you’re just looking for something to do, you might find yourself getting into trouble. Even if you don’t mean any harm, there are still laws everyone must follow in Texas.

When Fame Meets the Law in Texas

Some celebrities have found out the hard way as they have been arrested in the Lone Star State, let’s discuss some of those individuals and what led to them being arrested.

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Why Texas Isn’t Easy on the Famous

We all know that celebrities can often get away with things that normal civilians cannot. It’s silly that these people who make lots of money are held to a different standard than everyone else. But it has been done for years and will likely continue to happen, but obviously, not in every circumstance. As we’re talking about celebrities who didn’t get off easy when they met law enforcement in Texas.

As you will notice on the list below of celebrities that have been arrested in Texas, these charges were all years ago. Each person listed below has gone to court and completed anything ordered by the judge.

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Celebrities Who Faced Arrests in Texas

People make mistakes, including some of our favorite celebrities. Here is a look at some of the celebrities that have been arrested in Texas, with some details about why they were arrested. Hopefully they all learned their lesson and it never happens again.

List of Celebrities That Have Been Arrested in Texas These celebrities were arrested in Texas after breaking the law, and we have details on what crime they committed. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins