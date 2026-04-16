For me and my family, living in Texas is a dream. We love so many things about the Lone Star State from the warm weather to the amazing variety of restaurants, and there is so much to do if you’re looking to have some fun. But as we all know there are some places that it might be best to avoid, so we are looking at some of the worst places to live in Texas.

Let me start by saying there has never been a time where I didn’t feel safe in Texas. I also make sure not to put myself or my family in dangerous situations. And I truly believe that not much good happens after like 10:00 p.m. so I want to be at home anyway.

READ MORE: Ranking Dog Owners, 3 Texas Cities Did Well, 3 Were BAD DOGS!

Texas Population and Growth Overview

There are just over 31.7 million people that call Texas home. Our home state is the second largest in the U.S. at just over 261,797 square miles. And while most people in Texas are friendly and have that Southern Hospitality, there are always a few difficult people that will commit crimes and get involved in dangerous behavior.

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Factors Used to Determine the Rankings

When it comes to the list of the worst places to live in Texas, the people who created the list were Money Inc. You’re probably wondering what factors created the list of the worst places to live in Texas which include crime rate and proximity to crime. One that I didn’t think about was the rate of natural disasters. For example, flooding, which can be a major issue for some Texas residents.

Worst Places to Live in Texas

Let’s take a look at what is being called the worst places to live in Texas and see if you agree.

These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas Well in this case things including crime rate, or vicinity to crime; some may be close worse neighborhoods or adjacent cities. Also the rate of natural disasters was taken into consideration. Hurricanes are not something that'd land on the "pro" side of your pro/con list. Flooding would likely fall on the con side too.

To help you know the places you may want to avoid, or for a list to throw in the face of your cousin who lives in Lubbock, here are the 20 worst places to live: