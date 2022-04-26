Longview, Texas Pet Hospital In Need of Help to Move Because of Parking Dispute
Its never fun when neighbors cannot get along. I'm not talking just about the neighbors you have when you get home, I'm also talking about the neighbors you have where you work. One dispute seems to be negatively affecting a much loved pet hospital in Longview causing them to seek help so they can move to another facility.
I never understand people who thrive on being petty. I can only look at them and scratch my head. They think I'm acting dumb but I'm just baffled at how ridiculous the petty person sounds. That baffled look is what I got while reading this post from Animal Protection League in Longview. I'm not exactly sure why their business neighbor is acting like this.
Animal Protection League (APL) moved to their location on Pine Tree Rd in 2017. It was stated that the side lot was part...
Are you scratching your head like I am? To me, there never should have been a problem. Both businesses are on the same lot so parking should be shared but the neighboring business didn't pass the first grade, I guess, so they don't know how to share. I joke but its really not funny.
As stated in their post, the Animal Protection League seems to have found a new location that would be great for them, they just need some monetary donations to help them get to that point. East Texas Giving Day ends today, Tuesday, April 26, so if you plan on making some donations, consider choosing Animal Protection League when on the East Texas Giving Day website. If you're reading this after April 26 and you want to help, I'm sure you can make a direct donation to the group by reaching out to them.
This is a pretty tough spot to be in, however, for the pet hospital. Its really sad that their business neighbor can't be reasonable.