Its never fun when neighbors cannot get along. I'm not talking just about the neighbors you have when you get home, I'm also talking about the neighbors you have where you work. One dispute seems to be negatively affecting a much loved pet hospital in Longview causing them to seek help so they can move to another facility.

Get our free mobile app

I never understand people who thrive on being petty. I can only look at them and scratch my head. They think I'm acting dumb but I'm just baffled at how ridiculous the petty person sounds. That baffled look is what I got while reading this post from Animal Protection League in Longview. I'm not exactly sure why their business neighbor is acting like this.

Animal Protection League (APL) moved to their location on Pine Tree Rd in 2017. It was stated that the side lot was part... Posted by Animal Protection League on Monday, April 25, 2022

Are you scratching your head like I am? To me, there never should have been a problem. Both businesses are on the same lot so parking should be shared but the neighboring business didn't pass the first grade, I guess, so they don't know how to share. I joke but its really not funny.

As stated in their post, the Animal Protection League seems to have found a new location that would be great for them, they just need some monetary donations to help them get to that point. East Texas Giving Day ends today, Tuesday, April 26, so if you plan on making some donations, consider choosing Animal Protection League when on the East Texas Giving Day website. If you're reading this after April 26 and you want to help, I'm sure you can make a direct donation to the group by reaching out to them.

This is a pretty tough spot to be in, however, for the pet hospital. Its really sad that their business neighbor can't be reasonable.

Here is a Look at 22 of the Biggest Employers in Longview If you're wondering who are the largest employers in the Longview, TX area, here is a look at the 22 largest employers:

Longview's Lake Lomond will Offer Family Fun, Hike & Bike Trails, Watersports and More! New Partnership means Lake Lomond and the soon to be developed Echols Park will offer a beautiful lake setting, walking trails, watersport rentals, and maybe even lakefront business at some point!