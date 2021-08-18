Get our free mobile app

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is keeping a list and checking it twice. The list that Paxton is keeping is of school districts and other government entities that are in violation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order that bans local government entities from imposing mask mandates.

Paxton published the list on Tuesday evening and has continued to expand the list as more and more school districts have either announced or been found to be in violation of the Governor's executive order.

As of the time of this writing, over 60 government entities, mainly school districts have made Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's list. Those include the following:

Aldine ISD *

Austin ISD *

Basis Texas

Bexar County

Brownsville ISD *

Cameron County

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD *

Cedar Hill ISD **

Coppell ISD **

Crowley ISD *

Dallas County

Dallas ISD

Del Valle ISD *

DeSoto ISD *

Donna ISD *

Dripping Springs ISD **

Eanes ISD

Eagle Pass ISD

Edcouch-Elsa ISD *

Edgewood ISD *

Edinburg CISD *

El Paso ISD *

Elgin ISD *

Fort Bend ISD **

Fort Sam Houston ISD *

Fort Worth ISD **

Galena Park ISD *

Galveston ISD *

Grand Prairie ISD **

Harlandale ISD

Harris County

Hays County

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo ISD *

Highland Park ISD

Houston ISD *

The entities marked with one (*) are in violation of the Governor's orders, while those marked (**) are reportedly back in compliance with the order. There are still numerous lawsuits right now and probably more to come.

Many, if not all of the school districts, are pointing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines which recommend universal masking inside schools. The CDC claims teachers, students, and staff wearing masks will cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Governor's executive order, those found violating the orders could be fined up to $1,000. So far, the Governor has not said if or when that will happen.

For a full list of government entities not in compliance, click here.

These 180 Kids Have Gone Missing in Texas in 2021 As of July 13th, 2021, these are the kids still reported missing in Texas according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The 25 Best Suburbs in Texas to Raise a Family These are the 25 best suburbs to raise a family in Texas ranked by Niche.com