Here Are The Texas School Districts And Government Entities Defying Abbott’s Mask Order
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is keeping a list and checking it twice. The list that Paxton is keeping is of school districts and other government entities that are in violation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order that bans local government entities from imposing mask mandates.
Paxton published the list on Tuesday evening and has continued to expand the list as more and more school districts have either announced or been found to be in violation of the Governor's executive order.
As of the time of this writing, over 60 government entities, mainly school districts have made Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's list. Those include the following:
Aldine ISD *
Austin ISD *
Basis Texas
Bexar County
Brownsville ISD *
Cameron County
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD *
Cedar Hill ISD **
Coppell ISD **
Crowley ISD *
Dallas County
Dallas ISD
Del Valle ISD *
DeSoto ISD *
Donna ISD *
Dripping Springs ISD **
Eanes ISD
Eagle Pass ISD
Edcouch-Elsa ISD *
Edgewood ISD *
Edinburg CISD *
El Paso ISD *
Elgin ISD *
Fort Bend ISD **
Fort Sam Houston ISD *
Fort Worth ISD **
Galena Park ISD *
Galveston ISD *
Grand Prairie ISD **
Harlandale ISD
Harris County
Hays County
Hidalgo County
Hidalgo ISD *
Highland Park ISD
Houston ISD *
The entities marked with one (*) are in violation of the Governor's orders, while those marked (**) are reportedly back in compliance with the order. There are still numerous lawsuits right now and probably more to come.
Many, if not all of the school districts, are pointing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines which recommend universal masking inside schools. The CDC claims teachers, students, and staff wearing masks will cut down on the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Governor's executive order, those found violating the orders could be fined up to $1,000. So far, the Governor has not said if or when that will happen.
For a full list of government entities not in compliance, click here.