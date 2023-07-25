Most people in East Texas know and appreciate how many amazing restaurants there are in our area. Having lived in other places, I am telling you that we are so fortunate to have access to just about every food type possible and these restaurants are serving up big portions for great prices. Let’s be honest there are quite a few restaurants in Tyler that serve chicken wings so it’s difficult to stand out.

If you’re looking for the best chicken wings in Tyler, Texas you are in luck because recently there was a discussion around this topic on the Tyler, Texas Rants, Raves and Recommendations Facebook group. It’s always best to hear from the locals on where to go when you’re craving something specific like chicken wings.

Might Be at a Location You Don’t Expect

As Tyler, Texas locals began discussing where to find the best chicken wings around town I must admit I was shocked at how many locations were mentioned that I didn’t expect. We’re talking about locations that are known for amazing pizza, but I had no idea that some of them offer mouthwatering chicken wings as well. I’m just glad to know about these restaurants serving up delicious wings.

Let’s Look at the Best Locations for Wings

Now that we’re all hungry and are craving some chicken wings, let’s look at where the locals suggest when you’re craving some amazing chicken wings. Obviously, we highly encourage you to visit each of these locations so you can decide which is the very best.

Where to Find the Best Chicken Wings in Tyler, Texas These 10 locations are the best when you're looking for chicken wings in Tyler, Texas.