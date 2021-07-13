Here’s Where To Find The Best Burgers In Tyler

Get our free mobile app

Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the best burger joints in town right here.

The single, double or even triple meat hamburger is a staple in nearly every East Texans' diet. It's something we grew up eating beginning with the single patty kids meal at the drive thru and our love continued as we got older. We eventually progressed to the adult sized burger and often added many toppings and condiments to dress it out.

From the fast food chain restaurants, to local burger joints to the high end restaurants, they're all constructing our favorite. We're adding all kinds of cheeses, from American to cheddar to blue cheese crumbles, vegetables, including lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno peppers and condiments, like mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise to our burgers these days.

I've consumed many a bacon cheeseburgers from around Tyler over the last twenty four years and I will have to say, we have some of the best burgers in the entire state of Texas. Legend has it that the first hamburger was created right here in East Texas next to the Henderson County Courthouse in downtown Athens in the 1880's.

We have quite a few national fast food burger chains that will not be appearing on this list. For this list, I'm looking at our local burger joints and I'm pretty sure I'm leaving off some, so if your favorite isn't on this list feel free to email me and let me know! Now that your mouth is salivating for a big, juicy hamburger, here's where you can find some of the best in Tyler.

Here's Where To Find Fantastic Burgers In Tyler

