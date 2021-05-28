My Daddy’s Secret Ingredient to Making The Best Burgers Ever

For National Hamburger Day, I decided to bring to work my compact George Foreman Grill and cook a little something-something in the studio for my coworkers.

I had most of the ingredients at home, but I did run to the store to get a few fresh necessities. Everyone at work was stunned that I actually went thru with this because I am sure that they thought I was joking when I told them I wanted to "camp out" during my radio show. They can play around if they WANT to, but as for me, I'm kickstarting my Memorial Day Weekend!

The smell of the burger and bacon sizzling on my Foreman grill wafted out of my studio and into the hallways. Pretty soon, the fellas at the AM station wandered in my doorway, wondering what the heck was going on.

You see, I was cooking burgers at 7:30 in the morning! After I grilled the burgers, I sliced them into four and served them up with toothpicks like burger sliders. I like to keep it cray-cray!

My play-sister Courtney asked for me to share my recipe on Facebook, so I have decided to share it with you and the rest of the planet. I am even going to share with you the secret ingredient that my dad, Herschel Lee Cosby, Sr., shared with me at a young age, so pay attention if you want extra delicious burgers!

Directions/Recipe:

Slap a Beef patty of your choice on the George Foreman Grill (or stove or regular barbecue grill of your choice. Today, I used Wagyu beef patties because they were on a SERIOUS SALE today! Make sure you SEASON it! (I only used garlic powder to keep the sodium to a minimum.)

Pour a capful of Worcestershire sauce over the top of your patty and spread it around the top of the patty. THIS IS MY DADDY'S SECRET INGREDIENT! If I'm not mistaken, he told me his own mama told him that it brings out the extra flavor in burgers.

Cook your burger to your liking (well-done, med-rare, etc.) and when you are ready to take it out of the pan (or George Foreman Grill), put on a slice of your favorite kind of cheese (I love cheddar or smokehouse cheddar) and THEN sprinkle on some bleu cheese crumbles on top of that!

Layer some crispy French Onions on top of the crumbles and cook the burger until the bleu cheese is melted through.

Add your favorite condiments and fresh produce ingredients on a special bun because this is a SPECIAL BURGER, and voilà!

This burger is my attempt at a copycat recipe for one of the best East Texas burgers in the world, from a restaurant that calls it the Black and Bleu Burger.