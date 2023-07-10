Yes, Trump Burger is a Real Burger Joint in Texas

I would say this place wants to make burgers great again, but burgers have always been great.

I was browsing Twitter today when I came across a video tour of Trump Burger. While I avoid politics when creating content, I love to write about food. So, of course, I was intrigued by the burger joint in Bellville, Texas.

My first thought was that it was kind of a gimmicky tourist attraction for fans of former President Donald Trump. But after taking a look at their burgers and reading some of the comments online, Trump Burger would be on my radar regardless of the MAGA theme.

But admittedly, the MAGA theme is pretty hilarious. And according to the person who posted the video, it’s a fun place.

Personally, I’m looking forward to taking down the Trump Burger the next time I’m in southeast Texas. The burger comes with a half-pound patty topped with two slices of yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and their homemade barbecue sauce.

For the bigger appetites, there’s the double meat version called the Trump Tower. That bad boy packs a full pound of beef into one burger.

And the buns are even branded with “Trump.”

You’ll probably want to stay away from the Biden Burger, though. For $50.99, you get a 1 oz. patty with old tomato and their oldest buns available due to “cheating and inflation.”

Ready to give it a try? Learn more and take a look at the menu on their official website.

