Ready For The Ultimate American Burger Tour? [PHOTO GALLERY]

We may disagree about many things, but one thing most Americans can agree on is their love for the burger. Really, the creation of these beloved American classics in so ingrained it has practically been elevated to an art all its own.

Some of us like the classic varieties, mustard or mayo ATW, with American cheese. Some lean more toward the gourmet type burgers that have artisanal flare with specialty ingredients. And of course, there's always the burgers that flirt with other more exotic flavors, blending different types of cuisines into one unforgettable meal.

Whatever your favorite, you can find it here in America. It makes sense, doesn't it? This is a land of variety and blended cultures, so of course our burger culture reflects this.

Recently, The Daily Meal compiled a list of what they and their contributors consider to be the best burgers you can get in each and every state of the union--including D.C. What factors did they use to reach their culinary conclusions? Their methodology consisted of reflecting on their previous research, which was conducted with a "panel of noted writers, journalists, bloggers, and culinary authorities from across the country."

They also delved into their knowledge of "beloved burger joints in big cities and small towns alike, dug through online reviews and combed existing best-of lists, both in print and online." I'd say that's some pretty thorough research. Enough so, that we can confidently kick back, peruse, and perhaps make plans to take our own burger tour as soon as this pandemic is under control.

For now though, we can take one virtually (and possibly ponder which of our favorite East Texas burger joints we'll be patronizing for dinner.) Drum roll please....