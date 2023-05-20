Here’s Why You Will Never See Oscar Mayer’s Iconic Wienermobile Again

Perhaps someone in your family spent a summer driving it. Or maybe it was a friend of a cousin, never mind how you knew a Wienermobile driver, we all know at least one person who drove it. Remember we had one rolling through the Tyler, TX Brookshire's last summer.

Debuting in 1938, the Wienermobile was the brainchild of Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer. The first vehicle, used to advertise the company's tubed meat product, was 13 feet long and powered by a Ford Model T engine. - Motortrend.com

Well, hold tightly to those fond memories, you won't be getting the chance to make new ones. Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile has taken its final lap.

Say hello to the "FRANKMOBILE," doesn't have the same ring to it, does it?

The new branding isn't an attempt to be more politically correct like some have theorized, it's to highlight new food. Oscar Mayer is rolling out 100% Beef Franks, and need a car that sounds like something my Uncle Frank named after himself, bless his heart.

"The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years," said Stephanie Vance, associate brand manager, Oscar Mayer. "This summer, it's time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100-percent Beef Franks."

As we say goodbye to an American icon, let's take a moment to remember it's lasting impact. Do you know anyone who drove it? Would love to read about it in the comments, me? Oh, I had a friend in the Army, whose brother's ex girlfriend's big sister spent the summer of '02 driving one around the country. It's true, I saw pics.

