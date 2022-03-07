Hey Guys, If You’re Looking To Adopt A Dog, Layla Is The One

Get our free mobile app

This cute short, tan-haired hound dog mix is looking for a guy to hang with. Layla is currently available for adoption from Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Layla is ready to celebrate her 3rd birthday in April and is looking for someone, preferably a guy, to give her a place to call her own as a birthday gift. She' weighs sixty-five pounds and has been spayed, is current on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes.

According to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's Executive director, she says Layla prefers the companionship of men more than women, but we're pretty sure she'll warm up to anyone over time. As she looks up with those brown eyes, you can tell she is ready to give someone all of her love. She will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Layla call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: