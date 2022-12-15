Hip Hop Classics Concert Featuring Scarface Coming To Irving, TX

It Aint Nothing Like The Old School Golden Era Hip Hop And This Is A Dream Lineup For Classic Hip Hop Fans All Over Texas!

Get ready for "Hip Hop Classics", a ONE NIGHT ONLY show that's coming to Texas in 2023 and it features some of the greatest MC's who have ever rocked the mic headlined by a Texas rap legend.

Houston’s own Scarface Will Be Rocking His Classics

From his earliest verses in the late 1980’s as a solo artist and a member of the Geto Boys to his recent talk of retiring from music, Face has always made sure to tell the stories he feels the world needs to hear. Whether it is speaking out against injustice, reflecting on his struggles with depression and his own mental health, or just telling the stories of the streets, he is one rapper you can always rely on to give you the real deal.

"The World's Greatest Entertainer" Doug E. Fresh Will Be In The Building!

During his nearly 40-year career, he has etched himself into the annals of music history with his creation of the human beatbox art form, whereby he vocally simulates the sound of drums and other musical instruments with stunning accuracy. His unrivaled skill and myriad talents have resulted in an enduring legacy, which continues to break new ground.

The Legendary Big Daddy Kane Will Also Perform!

Big Daddy Kane captured the love of millions of fans, in the Golden Era of Hip-Hop. The Brooklyn native is known for outstanding lyricism, showmanship, and fashion, opening the doors for the cultural context of other emcees like The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z. A true legacy artist, he made history as the first rapper to ever hold two sold-out, all female attended shows in the world-famous Apollo Theater, filling the show to its rafters.

One Of The Greatest MC's Ever, The Microphone Fiend RAKIM

In the history of the Hip-Hop, few artists have had as great an impact on the development and progression of the art forms lyrical style as Rakim Allah. Universally referenced as one of the Masters of the Microphone and an influence and inspiration to his peers and followers alike, Rakim first exploded onto the scene with the release of the iconic Eric B. is President in 1986 with long-time collaborator Eric B. No serious discussion of hip hop's greatest performers is held without a deferential accounting of his achievements, and no serious rap artist grips a microphone without channeling some of his legend.

Also, Legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff Will Be In The Mix!

Since 1985, DJ Jazzy Jeff has wowed us with his flawless turntable skills, innovative production, and musical versatility. With the success of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, his acclaimed production company A Touch of Jazz, a DMC Championship, and multiple GRAMMY and American Music Awards wins and nominations, DJ Jazzy Jeff proves time and again that he’ll always be a force to be reckoned with.

Hip Hop Classics is coming to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m at Ticketmaster so get them now and don't hesitate!

