Now that COVID-19 has ruined my summer plans it could pretty much put a damper on my holiday plans as well.

According to an OAG which is a U.K. based aviation analytics firm reported as of late September, United Airlines and American Airlines reported only about 25 percent as many bookings for November from a year earlier, and it that's not scary Delta Airlines are just at 12 percent.

The group says the big problem could be is people are booking fewer flights, and using travel vouchers (I can agree to that) from previously canceled flights. However, because of the Thanksgiving holiday many are going to travel regardless, but they could change their flights as well.

The group is also predicting that flights made in November has the possibility of changing due to airlines cutting their travel schedules and depending on which airline those changes could happen with only three to five weeks advanced notice.

American Airlines and United Airlines have already furloughed 32,000 employees at the beginning of the month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play a factor in air travel.

At one time Thanksgiving holiday travel would one of the busiest times of the year, but now do to COVID-19 it puts people in situations to revaluate how will they spend the holiday season including myself as I am preparing my holiday travel with family.

Only time will tell.