Famed Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee’s Stunning $20 Million Mansion is on The Market, Let’s Look

Did you know that in 2019 Tony Buzbee ran for mayor of Houston, Texas? He ultimately lost to incumbent Sylvester Turner, but, that's not why most of us know his name is it?

Of course, most of us know him as the attorney who is representing women who have accused former Houston Texan NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.

Buzbee, a former Marine, has a long record of success in the Lone Star State and has been named “Attorney of the Year” by Texas Lawyer. That year he won eight cases in a single year, "including verdicts of $159 million; $41 million; $35 million; $30 million; and $12 million, all while also representing Governor Rick Perry in his criminal case that Buzbee was ultimately able to get dismissed."

With all that money, and high profile cases, you know Buzbee is living large in H-Town, right?

Douglas Elliman Real Estate describes his magnificent property which rests on a one acre lot, as an "Unrivaled River Oaks modern Tudor showplace that features extensive upgrades, smart home features and sophisticated indoor-outdoor living in Country Club Estates."

The home also features:

Refinished hardwood

Limestone

Mahogany millwork

Segreto plaster walls

LED lighting throughout

Exquisite formal living and dining

An elite gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, family room, library, new study, wine cellar, home theater, gym, game room and more.

Inside the masterful owner's retreat you'll find two baths and walk-in closets. "Lavish secondary suites plus guest suite with private entry. One-acre resort-like grounds filled with lush lawns, a pond, herb garden, boxwoods and a sparkling pool and spa. Savant and Lutron controls, generator, security, integrated audio. Gated drive and six-car garage."

Alright, enough reading, let's take a look:

