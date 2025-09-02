An absolute tragedy out of Houston, TX, this weekend ended with an 11-year-old boy dead, and the man suspected of pulling the trigger being arrested.

What was intended to be a playful game of ding-dong-ditch turned deadly over the Labor Day weekend, and now 42-year-old Leon Gonzalo Jr. stands accused of murder.

A heartbreaking shooting claims the life of a Houston boy

According to reports, the tragic shooting happened over Labor Day Weekend on Saturday shortly before 11 p.m. in east Harris County.

Police report that the young boy and his friends were playing ding dong ditch when someone at one house answered the door, shooting as the kids were running away.

The boy was shot and collapsed about a block away. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away. A man was detained at the scene for questioning and later released. Police say he was detained again on Sunday for another interview after the boy died.

CBS News reports that the man was "waiting in the shadows" as the child and his cousin played a ding-dong ditch. "The suspect followed the boys as they ran away before he opened fire, according to Houston Police Sgt. Michael Cass, the lead detective on the case."

According to court records, Gonzalo Jr. has been charged with murder. The victim has been identified as 11-year-old Julian Guzman. Such a heartbreaking story.