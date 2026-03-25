(KNUE-FM) Tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited, particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place? For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring "haunted" places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do.

Why Are We So Drawn to Haunted Places?

Although I have some interest in these claims of the paranormal dwelling amongst the living, it has never held my fascination the way it has for some of us. That doesn't mean I don't understand why humans tend to find these kinds of things intriguing.

Do Spirits Really Linger Where Tragedy Happened?

But I confess, I do find it intriguing when those who not only study these 'haunted' places but also investigate them with sophisticated equipment in tow tell us they feel certain 'energies' in some places.

Paranormal Investigators Say Some Places Feel… Different

After all, the idea of some kind of overlap between the worlds of the living and the "dead" has been a subject of great interest since the dawning of time. What makes the study even MORE interesting is when we hear some of these 'haunted' places are right here close to home. In this case? Tyler, Texas

Read More: This Beautiful, But Dangerous, Creature is Coming Ashore Along the Texas Beaches

Take the city of Tyler, for example. According to a well-known group that conducts ongoing investigations of the supernatural and schedules overnight trips and explorations, there are several 'haunted' places for those interested.

East Texas Has So Many Ghost Stories

Though, to be more accurate, it seems Tyler's neighbor, Mineola, boasts the most. Here's a quick tour through the houses, hotels, and abandoned places that some consider FIVE of the most haunted locations in or near Tyler, Texas:

Some People Say These Are the Five Most Haunted Places Near Tyler Here's a quick tour through the houses, hotels, and abandoned places that some consider FIVE of the most haunted in or near Tyler, Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

If you'd like to get even more detailed info on these haunted places, take a look here.