Two Texas Country Legends. One Stage. One Night You Won’t Forget.

Some lineups make you think. This one makes you pick up the phone and call someone.

Aaron Watson and Tracy Byrd — two names that have meant something to Texas country music fans for decades — are sharing the same stage at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on May 9th at The Park of East Texas in Tyler. And if you know what either of these artists means to this part of the world, you already know this is not something you pass on.

Aaron Watson has spent over two decades building one of the most loyal fanbases in Texas country music the right way — through relentless touring, honest songwriting, and a genuine connection with the people who show up night after night. He doesn't chase trends. He sets them.

Tracy Byrd is East Texas' own. A Beaumont native who took Texas country to the national stage and never forgot where he came from. Hearing him live is a reminder of why country music matters — the storytelling, the humor, the heart. There's nobody quite like him and there never has been.

Together on the same stage, on the same night, in East Texas? This is the kind of lineup that doesn't happen by accident and doesn't come around often.

Throw in rising stars Southall, Bottomland, Hudson Westbrook, and Parker Ryan rounding out the day, plus award-winning BBQ from the best pitmasters in the region — and May 9th shapes up as one of those perfect Texas days you'll be talking about long after the music stops.

Some nights remind you why you love live music. This is one of them.

Tickets from $89. VIP packages with early entry, all-you-can-sample BBQ, and more are available now at reddirtbbqfest.com.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival | May 9, 2026 | The Park of East Texas, Tyler TX