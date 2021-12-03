This whole story just raises a bunch of eyebrows. I'm not a fan of megachurches in the first place. I don't believe they were built for the glory and worship of God, I believe they were built to earn money. So no, I don't trust or follow the message that Joel Osteen brings to the masses. This story just enhances that distrust.

Get our free mobile app

In 2014, Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston reported to Houston police that $600,000 in church donations had been stolen. The money was a combination of cash, checks and credit card information believed to have been taken at services on March 8 and 9 in 2014. The investigation has been ongoing since then with a $25,000 reward still on the table for information leading to the recovery of the money.

Well, it's possible that the stolen money, or at least part of it, has been found. In November of this year, a plumber only referred to as Justin reportedly found a cache of cash and checks behind a bathroom where he was doing some work in the church. A caller to a Houston radio station said that after removing a loose toilet and some tile, some insulation was moved and about 500 envelopes of cash and checks fell out.

The envelopes were turned over to the church who then in turn contacted police about the recovery. It has not been reported how much money was in those envelopes but it is believed that it could be part of those stolen donations.

Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation. Lakewood has no further comment at this time.

I'm not big on televangelists or churches like the one Joel Osteen runs. I don't believe they are preaching to spread the word of God, they are preaching to collect your money. This whole story just raises a bunch of questions for me. Was this money really stolen? Why did someone steal this money then have the time to stash it in a wall and re-tile said wall? Did the thief or thieves forget they stashed the money there? I don't know. Just raises some red flags for me.

You read the full story and decide for yourself.

Top 14 Ways to Annoy a Friendly East Texan Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up. Here are The Top 14 Ways To Annoy a Friendly East Texan Today.

Top 10 Areas in East Texas With the Fastest Growing Home Prices Here is where the home prices are jumping up the fastest in East Texas