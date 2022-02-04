Houston’s Mattress Mack Drives to Louisiana to Place $4.5 Million Bet on Super Bowl

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston furniture salesman known for making huge bets on big games is back at it again -- this time making his largest wager yet.

But to do so, McIngvale had to come to Louisiana to place his bet.

On Thursday, he drove across the Texas border into Louisiana, then pulled over at a gas station and logged onto his Caesars Sportsbook account to place $4.5 million in bets on the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. The team has +170 odds to upset the favored Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

If the Bengals pull off the upset, the bet would net $7.7 million.

"I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work," McIngvale told ESPN. "But I want to thank Caesars for taking it."

According to Caesars Sportsbook, this was the second-largest bet the company has ever taken on the Super Bowl. Someone placed a $4.9 million money-line bet at -900 odds on the heavily-favored St. Louis Rams to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI. However, the Patriots won that game 20-17.

As you probably know, McIngvale often uses his sports betting to mitigate his risk on furniture giveaways. This past fall, he spread around $13 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the World Series, while offering to refund anyone who spent more than $3,000 in furniture at his store. The Astros lost in the World Series.

He said he'll be doing the same thing on his bet of the Bengals, refunding anyone who spends $3,000 on furniture if Cincinnati wins the Super Bowl.

Of course, Bengals fans, converted Louisiana/Joe Burrow Bengals fans, and furniture buying fans are hoping Mattress Mack is right.