Houston Astros and Mattress Mack With Huge World Series Wins

The party is on in H-Town as the Houston Astros clinched their 2nd World Series Championship in 6 years with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night but the Astros weren't the only big winner in Houston last night.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Astros superfan and the owner of Gallery Furniture Was A Big Winner Too!

As you know Mattress Mack had a LOT of money riding on the World Series. Each time the Astros have been to the World Series, Mack has laid down millions of dollars in bets in hopes of an Astros win and a big payout as part of a promotion for Gallery Furniture customers.

Here's The Promotion..

Customers who buy a new mattress priced over $3,000 from one of his stores, would get their purchase FREE if the Astros win it all. This year, he raised the stakes by offering the opportunity for customers to double their purchase (ie, someone who purchased $5,000 worth of furniture would receive $10,000 back) if the Astros win the World Series.

The City Rallied Behind The Astros And Mack After An Incident With Philly Fans

McIngvale was filmed in a shouting match with Phillies fans after Game 3 of the World Series, an incident in which McIngvale says he was defending Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The viral incident lit a fire under an already pumped up city as fans urged the Astros to let McIngvale throw out the first pitch before Game 6.

Now Mattress Mack Has Won The Single Biggest Payout In Sport Betting History

Mack will now be flying around to collect on his bets because he's getting a hefty payday of $75 Million Dollars! Mack placed bets with several different sportsbooks including a $3 million wager made back in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds which will pay $30 Million, $2 million with BetMGM; $2 million with Barstool Sports; and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.

The money he's won will now be passed on to his customers but Mattress Mack is a Houston Legend for his philanthropy as well as his bets so I'm sure he'll find a way to use that money to help his fellow Houstonians. Congrats Astros!

