How a Texas Car Salesman Took Down This Disgusting Pedophile

Chalk one up for the good guys. A car salesman is now an unlikely hero after a customer asked for his help with his phone. It's what he found on the phone and the action he then took that made him a hero.

Here in the Lone Star State, we don't take kindly to child pornography or the sleazebags who possess it. Today an unwitting pedophile is off the streets thanks to a Bryan, TX car salesman.

Bryan, Texas Car Salesman Helps Take Down Disgusting Pedophile

According to arrest reports, Robert May Jr., 60, of Caldwell, was arrested Wednesday at the car dealership on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography and remains in jail on a bond set at $9,000.

It's thanks to the courage of a man who was initially trying to just help out, that May is now off the streets.

The Bryan Police Department said May was having difficulty transferring a bank document from his phone to the dealership, so he gave his phone to an employee and asked for assistance. The salesman told police that when he opened the files on the phone, he discovered inappropriate images of children.

From there the employee went directly to his management, who immediately called authorities who then showed up and arrested May.

Possession of child pornography is a serious felony offense in Texas. It's "knowingly or intentionally possessing visual material depicting a child under 18 engaged in sexual conduct. The offense is typically classified as a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and fines up to $10,000."

From there the charge can escalate to a second-degree felony if the material in question involves victims under 14 or multiple files. "Offenders may also face mandatory sex offender registration, parole restrictions, and long-term social consequences."