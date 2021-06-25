Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of country music's most beloved couples, and Kidman recalls the precise moment that she fell in love with the country singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Urban and Kidman met in January of 2005 at G'Day LA, a Hollywood event honoring Australians in the entertainment business. They started dating just a few months later, and as Kidman recalls to the WSJ Magazine in an interview for its May 2020 issue, she fell for Urban almost immediately, when he took her on a motorcycle ride to Woodstock, N.Y. The romantic date even included a picnic that he had packed.

“I was a goner — I mean, c’mon," Kidman says, adding that his "mellow" personality helps balance her out.

"He’s pretty much the flip side of neurotic," she observes.

Urban and Kidman wed in Sydney, Australia, on June 25, 2006. They welcomed their first daughter together, Sunday Rose, in 2008, and their second daughter, Faith Margaret, followed in 2010.

Now married 15 years, the couple are very careful to balance out their family time against their very public careers, even if it means sacrificing certain opportunities.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” Kidman says. She often picks projects that shoot on the East Coast or when her children are not in school.

“When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

