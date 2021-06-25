Police Break Up ‘Exorcism’ Inside a Home Depot

Police recently broke up an “exorcism” at a Home Depot near Scranton, Pa., where people were holding a ritual for the lumber inside the store.

Your weirdest story of the week comes courtesy of the Dickson City Police Department, who casually described the incident as a part of a public report shared to Facebook on June 22. At 3:26PM the previous day, police discovered “disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building.”

Philly Voice contacted the police department, getting a chuckle from one officer as they described the scene. "There were two people hanging out in the lumber department doing their little exorcism thing," the officer said. "Some people at the store started picking up that something was happening that was not necessarily normal … It was a séance type of thing for the dead.”

Unfortunately, no footage of the exorcism seems to exist online. The two individuals involved will not be charged.

Home Depot had no comment in the incident when contacted. The possessed lumber also offered no comment.