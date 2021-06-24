Big Changes Coming This Saturday for Texans Collecting Unemployment Benefits

If you are collecting unemployment benefits from the State of Texas, be prepared for a big pay cut starting this Saturday.

The pandemic saw record numbers of unemployment claims in Texas and across the country. The Federal government has helped with not only three different stimulus checks, but also with extra financial help for those collecting unemployment benefits.

It started with an additional $600 a week for much of 2020, but was then cut down to $300 a week. That current program is scheduled to last 'til September.

States have the option to accept or decline the additional money, and Texas will start declining that money as of Saturday, June 26. A report from KCEN says this will impact hundreds of thousand of Texans.

Get our free mobile app

According to the report, some will lose the $300 a week in additional money while others will lose their entire weekly payment.

According to the The Texas Workforce Commission,

“The governor has announced that on June 26, 2021, Texas will stop participating in ARPA programs, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation Program (MEUC)."

The Department of Labor reported that close to a million Texans will be affected by the stoppage in payments. The good news is that there are plenty of jobs available throughout the state, so finding work shouldn't be too difficult.

You may not find the job in the field that you're most qualified in, but there are jobs out there to tide you over. The idea of stopping the additional federal unemployment funding is to get people back to work.

There are lots of sites online designed to help you find a job - Indeed, Monster, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder just to name a few.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.