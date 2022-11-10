How Many Of The 11 Best Beaches In Texas Have You Visited?

Get our free mobile app

When you think about it, summer wasn't all that long ago. We were soaking up the sun poolside and taking quick getaways to the Texas Gulf Coast to feel the beach sand between our toes with the onshore breeze from the Gulf Of Mexico while walking ankle-deep in ocean water or flying a kite or maybe catching some waves or dinner from the ocean.

Texas has more than 370 miles of Gulf Of Mexico coastline that offer up a multitude of opportunities for exploring, swimming, surfing, fishing, relaxing, sand castle building, and kite flying. U.S. News & World Report came up with a list of the 11 best beaches in Texas stretching from the Texas/Mexico border to the Texas/Louisiana border.

From the list of the eleven best beaches in Texas on the U.S. News & World Report list, I have visited only one of them within the last two years. When I visited the beaches in Galveston I made a joke about the water in this part of the Gulf Of Mexico, as I drove down Seawall Blvd., I looked out into the Gulf and it looked like it was a gigantic churning glass of chocolate milk! Of the numerous times, I've been to Galveston, I have yet to see clear water!

From the survey, the number one beach in Texas to visit sits north of the Texas/Mexico border, Boca Chica. The survey says it may lack some of the amenities that other beaches have, but it does have its own beauty and charm.

Out of the list of eleven best beaches in Texas, I have visited one, Crystal Beach. Crystal Beach sits on the Bolivar Peninsula and it's just a ferry ride from Galveston to the peninsula and then a drive down Texas Highway 87. Another really nice beach to visit on the peninsula is High Island Beach, which did not make the list of eleven. This beach is located where Texas Highway 87 turns into Texas Highway 124. You can walk miles of shoreline, seek out perfect seashells, see hermit crabs everywhere, and much more.

From U.S. News & World Report, here is the list of the 11 Best Beaches in Texas:

1. Boca Chica - Texas/Mexico border

2. Padre Island National Seashore - southeast of Corpus Christi

3. South Padre Island

4. Mustang Island - east of Corpus Christi

5. Rockport Beach

6. Crystal Beach - Bolivar peninsula

7. Corpus Christi

8. Lighthouse Beach - Port Lavaca

9. Matagorda Bay Nature Park

10. Surfside Beach

11. San Jose Island - northeast of Corpus Christi

When you're planning your 2023 summer vacation, you might try one of these best beaches in Texas.

