Nestled along the serene shores of Lake LBJ in the picturesque town of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, a magnificent lakeside mansion is poised to make all your real estate dreams come true.

This stunning property, now available for sale, offers a lifestyle of opulence and tranquility that is unrivaled in the Lone Star State. Plus, you'll have your own PRIVATE bridge to get you in so you can be an 'ogre' if you want to.

At Over 6,000 Square Feet, The Home Has 6 Bedrooms & 6 Bathrooms.

Horseshoe Bay, known for its golf courses, upscale dining, and a close-knit community, offers a lifestyle of both relaxation and recreation. The lakeside mansion is a mere stone's throw away from all that this charming town has to offer.

The unique .85-acre island oasis offers 1,500 ft of pristine waterfront, gated in Horseshoe Bay.

Some of the amazing features of this oasis is:

SANDY BEACH

LAKESIDE BALCONY

VANISHING-EDGE POOL

STONE FLOORS

WET BAR

Two boathouses, one with a guest suite Lifts for watercraft, lush landscaping, plus Four lakeside guestrooms, one with a loft and wet bar are just a few more of the amentites for this dream home currently on the market for over $13 Million dollars listed by Leslea Roberts - Realtor

Let's be nosy and take a look inside!

