How Much Cheese Can Burger King Fit on One Burger?

We know by now everything is bigger in Texas, but Thailand might now be able to claim the BIGGEST cheeseburger in the world. Emphasis on cheese.

Okay, there is a bit of a catch here. It's literally just cheese, no burger.

Burger King in Thailand is the only one so far now offering the glob of cheese between two buns.

We're talking a bun filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

TWENTY.

It's now (one of) the talks of the Internet. The "cheeseburger" wouldn't cost you too much. It's going for the equivalent of $3.10 in U.S. dollars.

It's not some prank, either. Take a look at the Facebook post from the Burger King folks in Thailand here.

For those needing a translation and are too lazy to click the button on the Facebook post, here it is: "Not for fun, this is real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King! Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!! The cheeseburgers scream!"

That's assuming the Thai translation on Facebook is correct.

It seems fitting that something so scary looking on a plate would actually have an American ingredient as one of the key features.

Now the burning question is this: will this colossal block of cheese make its way to American Burger King locations? I mean, their slogan is "Have it your way," so why not, right?

In the meantime, you'll have to make the short trip to Thailand to give it a try.

Oh, and you may want to have your cardiologist on line 1 if you do dare try to scarf it down.

Tell me how it is if you give it a try.