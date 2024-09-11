White Circles on Texas Trees Are More Important Than You Think

There is so much beauty outdoors in Texas. You can find gigantic pine trees that have been around for hundreds of years, there are waterfalls, hiking trails, and everything else you could dream about. But while you’re enjoying the outdoors in Texas there are some things you need to know about. One of those things includes knowing what special markings mean when you see colors of paint on trees.

Different colors of paint are used to identify different symbols on a tree or fence post in Texas. As you would expect, there are colors to let you know that you are on someone’s property. In Texas, it’s very important to not enter someone’s property without having permission to do so. But paint on a tree or fence isn’t only about making sure you respect other people’s property it could mean a variety of things.

Get our free mobile app

Respect the Texas Outdoors

With so much public land in Texas available for everyone to enjoy, you shouldn’t have a problem finding somewhere to enjoy the outdoors. But remember to leave any place you visit better than you found it. Be sure to clean up after yourself and be respectful of everything outdoors so we can all continue to enjoy it for years to come.

Let’s Find Out What the Different Paint Colors Mean

If you find a tree in Texas with a white circle painted on it, please leave it alone as that indicates that the tree is home to an endangered species. Let’s learn what all the different paint colors mean when you find them on a tree in Texas.

You Need to Know What These 8 Painted Symbols Mean on a Tree in Texas Most of us are familiar with what purple means when its painted on a fence post or tree, but there are some other painted symbols you need to know about. Gallery Credit: Maria Labanda via unsplash.com

UPDATED: These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.