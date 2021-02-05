How To LIVESTREAM Parker McCollum’s Grand Ole Opry Debut Tonight

This Saturday Night (February 6th) Parker McCollum will make his Grand Ole Opry debut, sandwiched between headliner Dierks Bentley and opener Rhonda Vincent.

After the Opry Live show head to GeicoGreenRoom.com to watch more artists. You can also watch the show live on Circle Television, and Sling TV or on connected devices through the Roku Channel, Samsung TVPlus, VIZIO, and XUMO! Check your local listings at www.CircleAllAccess.com. Click here for more streaming details.

Last week a few million people learned who Parker McCollum is, as the Texas native performed his first career No. 1 "Pretty Heart" for a national audience on The 3rd Hour of The Today Show.

McCollum's latest EP, Hollywood Gold, debuted at number 10 on the Billboard country chart, and was the highest-selling debut EP last year. In addition his first national single, "Pretty Heart" (which went No.1 in Texas early in 2020), closed out the year at No. 1 on national radio, and was certified gold by the RIAA, marking 500,000 units sold. Oh, and it was a Top 10 selling single and the 41st most played song on country radio in 2020.

