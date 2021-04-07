How to Stream Trooper Chad Walker’s Funeral if You Can’t Attend

Groesbeck's Goat Stadium will host the funeral service for State Trooper Chad Walker today at 10AM, and a crowd of mourners has already gathered. If you can't make it to the service but still want to pay your respects and honor Trooper Walker, you can watch a live stream of the memorial service.

Our partners at News 10 will be streaming the service live on their Facebook page and at KWTX.com.

Groesbeck ISD has cancelled classes for the day to accommodate the service and everyone who wants to honor Trooper Walker. However, Kids Kare Academy is still open for its usual hours.

Trooper Walker was fatally wounded on the night of Friday, March 26 while stopping to help a driver he believed to be in distress on FM 2838 near Mexia. As Walker was pulling up, a man later identified as Dearthur Pinson Jr. exited his vehicle and began firing at Walker, striking him in the head and abdomen before fleeing.

Pinson Jr. was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day in an abandoned home on State Highway 84 west of Mexia.

Trooper Walker is survived by a wife and four children.

According to Walker's obituary, his family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to these charities that he believed in:

Trinity Oaks Fallen Officers Foundation - 9385 Miller Lane, San Antonio, TX 78266

The Kailee Mills Foundation

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - 1-800-478-5833 - 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Trooper Walker, his family, his fellow officers, and the entire Groesbeck community.