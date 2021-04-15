Texas DPS Trooper Juan Tovar Goes Home A Hero

Get our free mobile app

Texans stood in silence as news of a mass shooting in Bryan filled our media streams. April 8th left Grimes County in shock as Texas learned sadly that one man had been killed and several injured which included Texas DPS Trooper, Juan Tovar.

Trooper Juan Tovar was shot in the eye while trying to apprehend suspect Larry Bollin after Bollin opened fire at Kent Moore Cabinets where he worked, killing fellow employee Tim Smith and injuring six people.

Reports indicate that Bollin shot over a dozen bullets into Tropper Tovar's truck before fleeing. Within the hour he was apprehended by law enforcement. Bollin's bond has been set at $3.5 million dollars.

Trooper Tovar was immediately flown to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan TX where he arrived in critical condition. The trooper underwent surgery Thursday, and as of Friday morning, Tovar was in stable condition. Now, a week later Trooper Tovar returns home a hero. Tovar who is stationed in Madison County, and works for the Texas Highway Patrol in Madisonville was welcomed home with a heroes drive-by parade. Unable to attend his son's baseball game, DPS Troopers from all over the state attended in his place.

You can participate in Help A Hero fundraising and get more details of Trooper Tovar's story here.

Yesterday in Burleson Texas, at 4:15 am a North Texas police officer, Joshua Lott was shot during a traffic stop. Jerry Don Elders, 39, allegedly fired multiple shots at Officer Lott when Lott approached Edlers' car for an equipment violation. Elders has since been apprehended and is suspected of killing a woman after shooting Lott. You can read that story here. At this time, Officer Lott is recovering.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker was killed after being shot multiple times while he was exiting his vehicle during a motorist assist call. Suspect DeArthur Pinson Jr. died by suicide hours later.

You can read more about Walker's story below.

It's been a tough April for law enforcement in Texas.

We are keeping our officers and their families in our thoughts and prayers.