Fallen State Trooper Chad Walker's hometown will honor his life and service with a funeral at Groesbeck ISD's Goat Stadium next week.

In an email, Groesbeck ISD Superintendent James B. Cowley announced that the funeral will take place Wednesday, April 7. According to Trooper Walker's obituary, services will begin at 10 AM. The public is invited to attend and pay their respects.

Cowley also announced that all Groesbeck ISD campuses will be closed on April 7 due to the funeral service. He didn't say it, but I'm sure he's anticipating a large crowd of mourners who want to honor Trooper Walker.

Kids Kare will remain open on a normal schedule, and student athletes will need to speak to their coaches for information about practice and game schedules.

Trooper Walker was fatally wounded Friday, March 26 shortly after 7:45 PM. Walker had spotted a disabled vehicle while driving along FM 2838 near Mexia and stopped to offer assistance. A man later identified as Dearthur Pinson Jr. exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking Walker in the head and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

After a day-long manhunt, police said Pinson Jr. was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an abandoned home on State Highway 84 west of Mexia.

Walker was hospitalized at Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco. According to his obituary, he passed away Sunday, March 28, but DPS reported that he was kept on life support until his organs could be donated. He's survived by a wife and four children.

Groesbeck Funeral Home will be open Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 from 8AM to 5PM, and visitors will be welcome to sign the register book. However, Walker's casket will not lie in state until Monday, April 5 at 8AM. Formal visitation will be open to the public from 12PM to 8PM Tuesday, April 6 at the funeral home.

According to Walker's obituary, his family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to these charities:

Trinity Oaks Fallen Officers Foundation - 9385 Miller Lane, San Antonio, TX 78266

The Kailee Mills Foundation

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - 1-800-478-5833 - 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Townsquare Media Killeen-Temple's deepest condolences go out to Trooper Walker's family, collogues, and the Groesbeck community at this difficult time.

Trooper Walker lost his life while trying to do the right thing and help someone he thought was in need. His selfless decision to be an organ donor will give hope and health to others, so while we mourn his passing, we can also admire his generosity and legacy.