Trooper Chad Walker Laid To Rest Today in Texas

It is a very sad day for Texans throughout the state as the funeral for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper, Chad Walker, began this morning in Groesbeck, TX.

Law enforcement, as well as city and state officials from all over Texas, have made their way to Groesbeck to pay their respects to a fallen hero who was killed while on duty in Texas almost two weeks ago on March 26th.

Walker, 38, was shot multiple times after he pulled over to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist in Mexia, Texas. He hadn't even exited his vehicle before multiple shots were fired into his car. The gunman, DeArthur Pinson, 36, opened fire on Walker, shooting him in the head and in the abdomen before fleeing on foot.

A manhunt was in progress when Pinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he barricaded himself inside of a residence in Mexia.

According to public records, Pinson had previously served two separate sentences for an aggravated robbery charge and another for a criminal trespass charge.

Walker was kept on life support at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco when doctors declared he was brain dead. Walker, who had once worked in Corpus Christi and was known in the Crossroads, died on March 31st. He is survived by his wife, 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a two-month-old daughter.

A live broadcast of the funeral offered by KCEN News on Youtube, which you can watch here as a way to pay tribute to Trooper Chad Walker.

On April 1st, Victoria law enforcement and first responders met at the Patti Dodson Wellness Center at 1 pm to show their support by flashing their emergency lights silently to pay respect to Trooper Walker.