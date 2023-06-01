How Young Is Too Young To Be Arrested In Texas?

Crime is nothing new in the world we live in. If anything, it's increasing and getting worse, more commonplace.

Another thing we seem to be hearing about is the age of the people committing crimes. They seem to get younger and younger as time goes on. I mean, how many times have we heard about a 14 year old getting nailed for something such as selling drugs?

It kind of made me wonder, how young is too young to be charged with a crime? Is this something the crime syndicates around the country look at?

Here's the thing, the age varies in different states as to when someone can be actually charged with a crime. The lowest age around the country is six years old in North Carolina, and in California, Massachusetts, and Utah, the minimum age is 12. On a federal level, the minimum age is 11.

So where does Texas land in all of this?

Anyone under the age of 10 in Texas cannot be charged with a crime. They could feasibly commit murder at 8 years old and be able to get away with it in essence. Now, I know that's an extreme crime to throw out there, I'm just putting it in context.

So what are the reasons a youth under 10 can't be charged? The reasons are unclear, but my GUESS is that it has something to do with how undeveloped children under 10 are mentally. There are a lot of different things they simply don't understand or know the reason behind something.

However, once they hit the age of 10, it's fair game. Those kids can be hit with misdemeanors AND felonies.

All of this makes me wonder, could drug kingpins essentially hire an 8 or 9 year old to sling drugs on a street corner for them? I mean, it's not the smartest thing in the world because they would have no way of defending themselves is someone tried to rob them. I'm just thinking from a standpoint of the leader thinking, hey, I can put this kid out there and he won't get charged with anything.

I've never seen something like that before, and again, it's purely a hypothetical, but if you were ever wondering, there you go. Anyone under the age of 10 cannot be charged in the state of Texas.

