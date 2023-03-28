The 7 Human Foods That Can Poison and Kill Your Texas Dog

I've gotta buddy who adopted a lovable pit bull who used to be kept chained to a lawnmower. Forrest is a good boy, but only people like his previous "owners" are the type who'd actively hurt their dogs, the majority of us would do anything to protect them. Here's a list of human food we've all got to keep away from dogs in Dallas, TX and across The Lone Star State.

Get our free mobile app

Some of these foods seem as benign as, say, a dried up grape, but can wreak absolute havoc on your four-legged friends.

Different animals digest food differently as such there are foods that are perfectly safe for any animal reading this that can poison and even kill dogs. It's due to their metabolism, it's much different than a human's.

According to Pet MD signs to look out for of food toxicity in dogs include:

Generally, the symptoms of food poisoning in dogs include some combination of vomiting, diarrhea, reduced appetite, lethargy and dehydration .

. Some animals may show some neurological signs such as a lack of coordination, tremors.

In severe cases, even seizures and collapse.

If you suspect that your dog has eaten something poisonous "try fasting your dog for 24 hours when they start vomiting—offer water, but no food. If they continue to vomit during that period of time, they need to have a veterinary exam."

So to hopefully prevent your dog from getting poisoned you've gotta know which foods can hurt them, Here are 7 Human Foods That Can Poison and Kill Your Dog, according to Healthline.

Here are 7 Human Foods That Can Poison and Kill Your Dog Some of these foods seem as benign as, say, a dried up grape, but can wreak absolute havoc on your four-legged friends. Check out the list according to Healthline.