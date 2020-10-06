Human Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Bossier City

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Human traffickers are some of the worst scum on the planet. They literally steal someone's freedom and force them into some of the most degrading and dangerous activities known to man just to make money.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office has gotten another suspected human trafficker off of the streets and, according to BRProud, we're all safer today for it. Reportedly, Sheriff Julian Whittington and the fine officers of the BPSO arrested 31-year old Ray Charles Samuels Jr. of Dallas just before noon on Monday on a long list of charges.

During an undercover operation in conjunction with the Narcotics/Vice Task Force and the FBI, the BPSO questioned an unnamed female at a Bossier hotel who claimed that she was forced into becoming a prostitute. Investigators observed that she had bruising and "branding" tattoos consistent with a trafficking victim. During this encounter, she revealed to officers that she was not able to leave of her own free will.

That investigation found that Samuels was indeed the trafficker, and law enforcement officials started hunting for the suspect right away. He was found a short time later in his car with a loaded pistol and drugs waiting in the hotel parking lot. Although he reportedly resisted arrest, sheriff's deputies were able to subdue and arrest Samuels relatively quickly.

So far he has been charged with human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, resisting arrest, money laundering, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, and possession of Marijuana and Ecstasy. However, that may not be all as the report points out that further charges are pending.