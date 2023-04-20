New Casino Resort Set To Open One Hour Away From Longview, TX

East Texans Who Already Head Over To The Shreveport-Bossier City Area To Gamble Will Soon Have A New Option To Choose From.

Its already a known fact that if you want to gamble, you'll have to cross state lines into either Louisiana or Oklahoma to get your fix and while Shreveport-Bossier already has several casinos and hotels to choose from, gamblers will soon have a new destination to try their luck at.

The Cordish Companies presented master project plans to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for the redevelopment of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City .

According to a press release, Cordish intends to transform the property into a world-class Live! casino resort and entertainment destination. Centrally, this includes the construction of an entirely new, first-class land-based Live! casino and the removal of the existing casino riverboat.

The new LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA, which represents an investment of $250+ million, will be a world-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hotel destination according to the company.

The new casino will feature:

more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games and 30+ live action table games.

an upscale 400+ room resort-style hotel;

a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose event center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings;

structured and surface parking;

30,000-square-feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment venues including 6+ new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.

The development of Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City continues Cordish's vast expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S.

The Cordish Companies already has casinos and properties in states like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and right here in Texas where the Company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025 subject to approval by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Let's take a look at how it's going to look!

