11 People Were Arrested in Human Trafficking Operation in Lubbock

Multiple arrests were made in Lubbock County following a multi-agency human trafficking operation. On April 6 the Lubbock Police Department's Special Operations Division partnered with Lubbock Fire and Rescue and the Department of Homeland Security to conduct a one day Human Trafficking Operation.

This Human Trafficking Operation occurred in West Lubbock and resulted in a total of 11 arrests. Four of those arrests were for misdemeanors and seven for felonies with a few of those arrested having been arrested in prior human trafficking operations. As per the publishing of this article, almost all arrestees have bonded out of the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In the state of Texas Prostitution is considered a Class B misdemeanor, if it's a first offense, and that offender could possibly face up to 180 days in jail along with a fine of up to $2,000. Solicitation of Prostitution is considered a State Jail felony with much higher consequences such as two years in prison along with $10,000 fine.

11 People Arrested in Lubbock During Human Trafficking Operation Mugshots of the 11 people arrested on April 6, 2023 during a multi-agency Human Trafficking Operation.

