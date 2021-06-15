I love learning about those massive creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago called dinosaurs. They were a combination of peaceful animals pared with some veracious predators. Learning about these fascinating creatures is always fun. In Houston this Summer, you can learn about one of the largest tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, Victoria.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is one of the best museums you can visit in Texas. They explore everything from space to nature to dinosaurs. That's where you can see Victoria, the largest, and most complete, touring tyrannosaurus rex skeleton.

Victoria was discovered in 2013 outside of Faith, South Dakota. Paleontologists carefully excavated her 199 bones and sent them to a lab in Canada to be researched. She was then restored and carefully put together. It is estimated that Victoria was 12 feet tall, 40 feet long and weighed 10.5 tons.

During scientists research, it was determined that she may have died from a fight with another T-Rex. They discovered that she had been bitten on the jaw causing an infection that eventually killed her.

What can you expect when you visit Victoria in Houston? Her exhibit will let you hear what she may have sounded like. You will see simulations of Victoria as she roamed and hunted on Earth. Even see how she protected her young.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for kids to see everything the Houston Museum of Natural Science has to offer. If you want some more details on Victoria's exhibit, go to hmns.org.

