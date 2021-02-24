‘I’ll kill you': Texas Cop Under Investigation After Threatening Man in Traffic

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating one of it's own after a deputy pulled a gun on an unsuspecting motorist in traffic.

George Dickerson posted video of his encounter to Facebook on Monday and it immediately began making the rounds on social media.

According to KTRK in Houston, Dickerson said he and his work partner were traveling on US-59 when they were caught in a funeral procession. Dickerson said that as he tried to pass a car near the procession, an officer on a motorcycle stopped suddenly in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes.

That's when things took a turn. A second officer, who was also with the funeral procession, was riding on a motorcycle behind Dickerson. When Dickerson stopped suddenly, the officer got off of his motorcycle and approached Dickerson's driver side window.

"He went around the truck, stopped and parked in front of us," Dickerson said. "I'm in the left lane in the middle of the freeway and he gets off his bike with his gun drawn and comes at me and as soon as I see his gun drawn I put my hands in the air and said, 'I don't want any trouble.'"

Dickerson's work partner began recording the incident from this point.

"Do that sh*t again, and I'll f**n kill you," the deputy can be heard saying.

"I was terrified," Dickerson said. "I had a gun to my face. He's threatening to kill me because I stopped my truck. I didn't want to hit this guy. I stopped my truck and he is threatening to kill me because he thought I did it intentionally, I guess."

With the video beginning to circulate on social media, the HCSO quickly became aware of it and tweeted that "an investigation into the incident will be conducted by [the] Internal Affairs Division."

The deputy has since been relieved of his duties and placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Dickerson says he hasn't personally heard from the sheriff's office himself, but he understands that not all officers are bad.

"I know they're not all like that. You know, there's just, there's a few while everybody else is amazing,” said Dickerson.