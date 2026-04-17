Texas is such a large state you might not even realize all the businesses that are open around us. I found this to be true after hearing about a controversial adult venue that was recently shut down in Rusk County.

What Was LSX Lifestyle Venue?

According to KETK, the adult venue known as LSX Lifestyle Venue was an adult, sexually-oriented club that catered to people interested in consensual partner swapping. It was shocking to me that a businesses like this was even open in East Texas. This venue in particular was near Henderson.

The club included two outdoor pools, a hot tub, a 6,000 square foot patio, recreational areas for things like cornhole, and approximately 34 acres available for camping or RV parking.

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Community Reaction in Rusk County

The venue, which charged members anywhere from $5 to $9,000, was closed under a decades-old county rule ordinance. The business had signage on the property and advertised on social media which grabbed attention from local authorities after residents raised concerns.

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Why Authorities Shut It Down

On April 7, the club was served a cease-and-desist letter. This was due to the club not applying for required permits and also violating a decades-old ordinance that banned sexually oriented businesses from operating within 1,000 feet of a residence.

Residents appeared happy at a recent commissioner’s court meeting to shut down the venue for good. The venue’s website has been taken down, but some residents say the battle isn’t over.

The owners of the club have rebranded to an event center for music festivals or other events. Only time will tell what will happen with the former adult venue.

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