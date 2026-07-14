(Polk County, Texas) - Police have a hard job. Their job is made even harder when someone tries to take the law into their own hands, kinda like Batman. As much as we love him, he's breaking the law, too.

Luckily, this situation hasn't turned dangerous, at least not yet. That's why the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is needing your help identifying a man that's impersonating police in Deep East Texas. There are steps to take if this Jeep driver attempts to pull you over.

Jeep Driver Impersonating Police in Deep East Texas

Texas DPS are investigating reports that a Jeep driver is impersonating police and attempting to pull people over. An individual dressed in all black and driving a 2022 Jeep Gladiator has allegedly conducted traffic stops along U.S. 190 in Polk, Walker and San Jacinto Counties. So far, the situation has not turned dangerous.

If you have been stopped for this individual, Texas DPS would like to hear your account of the incident. You can contact the Conroe DPS Criminal Investigations Division by calling 346-260-9824 or emailing luke.williams@dps.texas.gov. Your information could help take this individual off the roadways.

READ MORE: 6 Deadly Animals You Will Find in Texas

What to Do if This Person Attempts to Pull You Over

There are steps you can take If you believe someone is attempting to pull you over that is not a police officer (spectrumlocalnews.com). Call 911 and tell the operator what is happening and let them verify if an officer is making a traffic stop. If not, stay on the line and ask for officer assistance. Do not stop until a real officer arrives.

READ MORE: Beware of the Huge Arachnids Marching Across Texas Right Now

Texas has 12 Weird Laws for Buying and Selling Liquor in the State There are many who love to enjoy a drink that is made with a liquor of some kind. Thing is, in Texas, it can be somewhat inconvenient to do that. Inside are some weird laws for buying and selling liquor in Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media