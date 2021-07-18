It's that time of year again for Montez Brothers and Chris Cooper to host one of the most successful fundraisers in East Texas for CASA for Kids of East Texas. Last year the companies raised close to $50,000 and they match the funds that are raised. This year the hope is to raise ten times more.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate and what these court appointed special advocates do is bring three critical qualities for their appointed children. They focus on one case at a time, bring a unique perspective to the court case and their sole objective is representing the best interests of the child. The children that have been placed in CASA's care are foster children because their home has been deemed not a safe place for them to live.

CASA is always in need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering for CASA reach out to them today. As a volunteer you will represent a child at court hearings being their voice and communicating with the judge what the child's needs are. This is not a foster parent role but your voice will have a huge impact on the life of a child.

The Montez Brothers and Chris Cooper 1836 Tyler Station Car & Bike Show will take place Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1836 Texas Kitchen located at 2467 Crow Road in Tyler. They will have a 50/50 pot, drawings every hour and prizes for each divisions.For more information call Chris Cooper at 903-570-2812 or log on to the website at www.1836TexasKitchen.com/events.