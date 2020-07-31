iPhone Users: There’s a Hack To Unlock Your Phone with a Mask On

These are definitely first-world problems, but that doesn't mean that they're not an issue.

If you haven't been "there" yet, you're obviously not wearing a mask. You pull out your iPhone while you're out in a public place, trying to send a text or answer an email, and your screen indicates that it doesn't recognize your face because of your mask.

It's not the end of the world, but it can be frustrating. Luckily, the tech nerds of the world have come together to figure out a hack for this very problem - you can unlock your phone with your VOICE.

If you're at work and can't watch the video, here are the manual instructions:

go to your iPhone settings

click Accessibility

scroll down and click Voice Control

choose Customize Commands

tap Create New Command

type in the verbal command that you want to use to unlock your phone

tap Action

you'll need to tap in your passcode from memory without numbers appearing on the screen

save Custom Gesture

And poof! You're done! Listen - wearing a mask sucks for everybody. Nobody is claiming that it's enjoyable or fashionable, but it's for the greater good right now, so we need to just accept our temporary new reality and find ways to work around it.

Now, on to the fun part - figuring out what you want your voice command to be. "Open sesame" is cute, but let's all try to be more creative...without using four-letter words. Any suggestions?

Eh, we got nothing.