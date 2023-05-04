Have you ever been to a restaurant and looked around just to see people sitting there on their phones ignoring each other? The sad truth is that this is how most families spend their dinners. One North Texas restaurant is banning cell phones in their establishment so you can disconnect and enjoy each other's company.

In an article published by NBC-DFW, staff members at Caterina's are to keep an eye out for "disobeying" guests. Owner Tim Love stated "we wanted to make something that was special.” Love also said, "we're going to kindly ask them to put their phone in the bag. We've already had that happen. Some people forget. They just have their phone in their pocket. We give them the bag. They put their phone in the bag. It's not a big deal."

The restaurant in Fort Worth called Caterina's that is adopting this practice into their dining experience. When customers walk into their establishment, they must lock their cellphones in a bag. This bag isn't to be opened until they are done with their meal.

Caterina's opened last year and the 'no cell phone' policy has gotten national attention. They just want create an environment where customers can disconnect from their devices and connect with each other! What do you think about this restaurant's cell phone policy? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this story.

