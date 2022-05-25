President George W. Bush was in office when New York was attacked on September 11, 2001. He launched our retaliation shortly after that lasted for almost 20 years. So its no surprise that our enemies in that area of the world would still be mad at him. According to a new report from Forbes, a member of ISIS was planning an assassination attempt on President Bush in Dallas.

Forbes was able to obtain documents from the FBI that say an ISIS operative has been in the United States since 2020 living in Columbus, Ohio. In November of 2021, the operative traveled to Dallas and took video of George Bush's home and around the George Bush Institute in Dallas.

As the FBI further investigated this ISIS operative, they found that his plan was to smuggle in some associates over the Mexican border to help carry out the assassination plot. Through the use of informants and being able to get into the suspects WhatsApp messages, the FBI was able to make an arrest.

Why did ISIS want to kill President George Bush?

Pretty simple, really. The suspect,

...felt the former president was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the country after the 2003 U.S. military invasion.

Even though the United States is not as active as it was in the Middle East since the September 11 attacks, radical regimes are still present and still very dangerous in that area. They are still angry enough to want to carry out assassination attempts on United States soil.

Thank you to the FBI for its work in preventing this attack.

